TMC slams Centre for migrant workers’ plight during the extended coronavirus lockdown

Plight of migrant workers during the lockdown became the fresh bone of contention between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Centre. The ruling party in West Bengal on Wednesday alleged that the Centre’s lack of planning in imposing the nationwide lockdown led to the suffering of migrant workers as they were stranded in various states.

Addressing a virtual press conference TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that allegation have been raised that migrant workers have to buy tickets to return to their home states in special trains adding that it was the duty of the Centre to ensure that they reach home safely.

“Allegations have been raised that migrant workers who are almost starving for the 40 days have to pay for returning to their home states in special trains. This is utterly condemnable,” said O’Brien.

The TMC leader in Rajya Sabha asked why the Centre was not using the money from the PM Cases Fund to pay the travel expenses of migrant workers.

Dubbing the PM Cases Fund as the “PM Doesn’t Cares Fund” and “Nobody Cares Fund” he alleged that the Centre is not bothered about the plight of migrant workers even when they were suffering due to the sudden announcement of the lockdown.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay alleged that Centre’s lack of farsightedness and managerial efficiency in announcing the lockdown was the reason behind the suffering of migrant workers.

Earlier the Centre has clarified that 85 % of rail fare of migrant workers will be borne by the Railways and rest will; be paid by the state governments upon whose request the trains are being run.