TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee returns to Didi's force

Former BJP leader from Tripura Ashish Das, who had recently left BJP, also joined TMC along with Rajib

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 14:18 ist
Former BJP leader Rajib Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the April-May assembly poll on a BJP ticket, rejoined the Trinamool Congress again on Sunday. 

Banerjee joined the party at general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura.

Former BJP leader from Tripura Ashish Das, who had recently left BJP, also joined TMC along with Rajib. 

The TMC is trying to gain a foothold in the northeastern state ahead of Assembly elections in 2023. 

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Tripura

