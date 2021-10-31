TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee returns to Didi's force

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the April-May assembly poll on a BJP ticket, rejoined the Trinamool Congress again on Sunday.

Banerjee joined the party at general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura.

Former BJP leader from Tripura Ashish Das, who had recently left BJP, also joined TMC along with Rajib.

The TMC is trying to gain a foothold in the northeastern state ahead of Assembly elections in 2023.

