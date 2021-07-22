Top leaders, 20 cadres of militant group NLFB in Assam's Bodoland lay down arms

At least 23 militants, including three top leaders of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), came overground on Thursday to lay down their weapons, less than two years after its formation.

The NLFB, led by M Batha, a "most wanted militant" was formed soon after all four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) signed a new Bodoland Accord with the government in January last year. The NDFB, which carried out a violent movement since 1986, was disbanded and more than 4,000 of its cadres surrendered to join the mainstream.

However, unhappy with the new accord, Batha, a former "commander" of NDFB and a few of his associates went underground and formed the NLFB. This came as a setback to the BJP-led government in Assam to project the Bodoland as the violence-free region ahead of Assembly elections held in March-April.

The NLFB cadres, many with their hands up with the weapons came out of a bus and deposited their weapons before the security forces near Indo-Bhutan border in Assam's Udalguri district on Thursday. Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika welcomed Batha and his associates with gamosa (traditional towel) and to the mainstream. "It is a significant development to establish permanent peace in the Bodoland region, which is a must for inclusive development," Hazarika said.

The minister said the militants deposited sophisticated weapons before the security forces. "They will meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Some more cadres will also join them soon. They will hold talks about the issues they raised about the new Bodoland Accord and for development of the Bodoland region," he said.

Chief of Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, who was also present there to welcome the militants said withdrawal of cases pending against them is one of their demands. He said the state government informed him that a decision would soon be taken about disposal of cases pending against the former members of NDFB.

The NLFB members including its chairman, vice-chiarman and "military chief" (Batha) are likely to formally lay down their weapons before the Chief Minister in Guwahati.