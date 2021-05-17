Top TMC ministers, former party leader arrested in Narada case granted interim bail

Three senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including two Ministers and a former leader of the party were arrested by the CBI in relation to the Narada sting operation case on Monday morning. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI. They were produced before a city court later in the day and granted interim bail.

CBI sources said that the Central agency may approach the High Court.

“The judge has granted interim bail plea for all the four. Initially, the CBI sought police custody but later they said they want jail custody,” said lawyer Kalyan Banerjee lawyer appearing for the arrested.

Earlier in the day, they were detained by the CBI from their homes and taken to its office Nizam Palace in Kolkata in presence of a large number of Central forces, and later arrested. The development comes days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctioned prosecution against the arrested.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the CBI’s office at Nizam Palace at around 10.50 am in Kolkata.

TMC leader and advocate Anindya Raut told journalists that the Chief Minister asked the CBI to arrest her since the TMC leaders were arrested illegally.

“There was no permission for the arrests from the court and no rules were followed. Hence, the Chief Minister has said that she too has to be arrested,” he said. Mamata left the CBI office after nearly six hours. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh accused her of “inciting anarchy.”

Tension prevailed when a large number of TMC workers gathered in front of the CBI office at Nizam Palace as they started throwing stones at the CBI office. They got involved in a scuffle with the Central forces. They also held protests across the state.

The CBI said in a statement that apart from the four, they have received sanction for prosecution against IPS officer and former SP S M H Meerza for “having seen to have received illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh”. Meerza was earlier arrested and is currently on bail.



“Charge sheet against the above five accused persons against whom prosecution sanction is received is being submitted today. Further investigation of the case shall continue,” the CBI said in a statement.

The arrested were virtually presented before a city court. According to the charge sheet, they, along with Meerza, were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other sections of the IPC including 109.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “It is a vindictive step. After its defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP’s Central leadership instructed the CBI to take the step.”

Speaker of the Assembly Biman Banerjee argued that despite the Calcutta High Court’s instruction, the CBI did not seek his consent with regard to the arrest of Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra, and Chatterjee.

The Narada sting operation was purportedly conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel in 2014 where several TMC Ministers, MPs, and MLAs were purportedly seen receiving money for “illegal gratification” from a representative of a fictitious company, the CBI said. The tapes were made public ahead of the Assembly elections in 2016.