Trains to Manipur cancelled due to prevailing situation

Trains to Manipur cancelled due to prevailing situation

Imphal Valley remained peaceful but tense on Friday

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 05 2023, 19:12 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 19:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Trains to Manipur have been cancelled with immediate effect due to the prevailing law and order situation in the state, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said here on Friday.

“The only two trains that connect Manipur have been cancelled for two days from Friday,” NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De told PTI.

The decision on resuming the service will be taken after evaluating the situation, he said. The Agartala–Khongsang Jan Satabdi Express, which runs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the daily Silchar–Vangaichungpao passenger train have been short-terminated/originated, he said. “These trains will be short-terminated at Arunachal railway station on the Assam border,” De said.

Also Read: CRPF officers tasked to oversee security forces, RAF deployment in Manipur

Violence had erupted in Torbung area in Manipur's Churachandpur district during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe(ST) status and escalated throughout the state. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population in Manipur and live mostly in Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the valley.

Imphal Valley remained peaceful but tense on Friday. There were, however, intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported from the hill districts surrounding the valley.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Railways
Manipur
Northeast Frontier Railways
Fires

Related videos

What's Brewing

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 