Transgender beaten to death in West Bengal

A transgender was beaten to death on suspicion of being a child lifter in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday.

The incident took place in Nagrakata. The police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The transgender was rushed to the hospital but the doctors were unable to save the victim.

"We managed to rescue the victim but the person died on the way to the hospital. No incident of child kidnapping was taken place. These are simply rumors spread by the people," Debasish Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) told ANI.

Videos of the incident have reportedly gone viral on social media.

In the past couple of months, several instances of people being lynched on suspicion of being a child lifter have been reported in various parts of the country.

Recently, a deaf and mute woman who was wandering in a tea garden was beaten up for the same reason in West Bengal. Another incident took place in Maharashtra on 1st July, when 5 men were lynched suspicion of being child-lifters.