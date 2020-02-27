Trinamool Congress women's wing rally in Kolkata over Delhi violence

TMC women's wing rally in Kolkata over Delhi violence

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 27 2020, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2020, 22:53pm ist
Activists of the All India Trinamool Congress party hold electric candles during a vigil condemning he recent sectarian violence in New Delhi over the Indian government citizenship law and to demand peace, in Kolkata on February 27, 2020.

Appealing to people to save the country from divisive forces, two separate rallies were taken out in Kolkata on Thursday by the Trinamool Congress's women's wing and the Congress-backed Chhatra Parishad over the communal violence in Delhi.

Thousands of women took part in the rally organised by the Trinamool Mahila Congress. It began at Hazra Crossing and culminated at the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area.

The rallyists, led by state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, shouted slogans targeting the "politics of polarisation and hatred professed by the Sangh Parivar". They also protested against alleged police inaction over the violence.

The Chhatra Parishad also took out a rally in Nonapukur area along the AJC Bose Road. Hundreds of students took part in it, condemning the violence in Delhi and also demanding revocation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The communal violence in Delhi has claimed at least 34 lives and left over 200 people injured.

