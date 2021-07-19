Tripura police accuse AIMDF chief, associates of spreading communal hatred

Tripura police on Monday filed an FIR against the president of All India Muslims Development Forum (AIMDF) and two associates three days after they allegedly attempted to spread communal hatred.

While AIMDF President Shakeel Hassan H is absconding, Tripura Police on Monday arrested Dost Ahammed, the Tripura State President of AIMDF, besides another person- Momin Miah - during a raid in Motinagar in Sipahijala district, about 55 km from here, Officer-in-charge of Sonamura police station, Nandan Das said.

The arrested persons were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sipahijala district at Sonamura, who granted them bail till 2nd August.

The AIMDF president along with associates had on July 15 last visited the houses of Jahid Hossain of Rangamatia, Billal Hossain of Srirnantapur, Saiful Islam of Bardwal and Selim Miah of Bardwal who were earlier lynched by a mob on the suspicion of cattle lifting.

According to police, during his visit to Jahids home, Shakkel had posted a Facebook live video from his profile to create false propaganda and spread communal hatred on the issue.

Shakeel Hassan H had made the video which is full of hatred towards other religions and spread rumours which may create serious breach of law and order problem in the area. He has violated law, the OC said.

The live video showed the AIMDF leader as saying, many of the BJP leaders are engaged in exporting beef from our country to other countries. And, they are killing the innocent.....

The three persons- Jayed Hussein (30), Billal Miah (28) and Saiful Islam (18), all residents of Sonamura subdivision, were lynched by mobs in two separate places in Teliamura sub-division under Khowai district of Tripura, about 46 km from Agartala, on June 21.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident of mob lynching.