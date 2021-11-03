Tripura violence: NHRC seeks action taken report from government after TMC complaint

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from Tripura Chief Secretary and director general of police within four weeks, related to November 26 communal violence and alleged attack on workers of Trinamool Congress.

The NHRC issued the order on Monday based on a complaint lodged by Saket S. Gokhale, national spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress.

Gokhale sought the commission's intervention alleging that leaders and workers of the opposition party were attacked by workers of ruling BJP in the state. He also mentioned about the communal tension that took place at Chamtilla in North Tripura district on November 26, in which a Masjid was vandalised and two shops belonging to minority community were burnt down during a protest march organised by Viswa Hindu Parishad.

He alleged that the administration acted like a bystander and sided with the rioting mob and there is an atmosphere of fear among minority communities.

"The Commission has considered the complaint and directs its Registry to transmit the copy of complaint to the Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura and the Director General of Police, Tripura to submit an action taken report within four weeks. The concerned authorities shall also intimate the commission, if any, notice, order etc. has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission. If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the commission within four weeks," said the NHRC in its order.

The BJP-led government in the state, however, denied initial reports about burning of the Mosque and claimed that some miscreants misused the social media platforms to spread misinformation to create communal tension. The state police registered five cases against 72 persons in connection with the allegation.

