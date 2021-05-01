Tripurari Sharan becomes new Chief Secretary of Bihar

Sharan succeeded Arun Kumar Singh who died of Covid-19 the previous day

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • May 01 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 18:57 ist
A 1985 batch IAS officer, Sharan will retire from service on June 30 this year. Credit: Twitter/@AshokaThakur2

Senior IAS officer Tripurari Sharan was on Saturday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Bihar, according to a government notification.

Read more: Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh dies of Covid

Sharan succeeded Arun Kumar Singh who died of Covid-19 the previous day.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Sharan will retire from service on June 30 this year. He was currently holding the responsibility of Chairman of Revenue Council. 

Bihar
chief secretary
Coronavirus
COVID-19

