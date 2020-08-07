Tripura's Covid-19 caseload rises to 5,743; death toll mounts to 36

Tripura registered the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths on Friday as six more patients succumbed to the infection, a health bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities have pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 36, it said.

The northeastern state's Covid-19 caseload shot up to 5,743 as 128 more people tested positive for the infection, the bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 1,826, it said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sixty-seven more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,860, the bulletin said, adding 18 patients have migrated to other states.

Tripura has so far tested 1,91,241 samples for Covid- 19, including 2,764 on Thursday, it said.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state is 67.42 per cent, it added.

The state's Covid-19 death toll of 36 is second highest in the northeastern region after Assam's 121, officials said.

The Health Department has decided to introduce plasma therapy in Tripura in view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths but facilities are yet to be created at the state-run G B Pant Hospital in Agartala, they said.