‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Forest department officials said the snake was not of a vicious temperament, known to prey upon only insects and rats

PTI
PTI, Begusarai,
  • Oct 12 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A ‘two-headed’ serpent was on Wednesday "produced" before a court in Bihar's Begusarai district.

The reptile was brought to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Begusarai, Satish Chandra Jha, in a container.

Forest department officials, present in the court as per the judge's direction, took away the serpent after being instructed to ensure its safe upkeep.

The judge stated that he had learnt about the snake having been caught by villagers in Barauni block from a para-legal volunteer.

"I was told that the snake was able to raise its tail like a hood and hence being described as two-headed. I knew it was a rare breed. So, I asked the volunteer, Mukesh Paswan, to bring the snake to my court for orders for its conservation," said the judge.

Forest department officials said the snake was "not of a vicious temperament, known to prey upon only insects and rats".

They, however, added that the breed was known to be heavily poached, because of high demand in countries like China where its flesh is consumed for rumoured aphrodisiac properties.

