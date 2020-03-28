Two more COVID-19 cases detected in West Bengal, total goes up to 17

Two more COVID-19 cases detected in West Bengal

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Mar 28 2020, 20:42 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

With two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 infection on Friday the number of such infected persons in West Bengal went up to 17 including one death.

According to the latest bulletin by the state Health Department, two women tested positive for the infection. It further stated that the two were kept under quarantine after coming into contact with another person who tested positive earlier.

“ Two females, aged 76 years and 56 years, both kept under quarantine for being in direct contact with one previously corona positive case, have tested positive today,” stated the bulletin.

During the day 10,367 persons were sent to home surveillance taking the total number of such persons till date to 87266 out of which 2251 persons have completed the surveillance period.

The development comes a day after the state witnessed its highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in one day. Five persons tested positive on Friday.

