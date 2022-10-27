Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passes away at 80

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passes away at 80

Goswami was recently hospitalised with a heart ailment

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Oct 27 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 11:40 ist
Nipon Goswami. Credit: Facebook/Nipon Goswami

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami, who acted both in Assamese and Hindi films, passes away on Thursday morning in a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 80.

Goswami was recently hospitalised with a heart ailment and breathed his last at 9.15 am on Thursday. 

Born in 1942 at Tezpur in North Assam, Goswami made his debut in the Assamese film industry as a child actor in the film Piyoli Phukan in 1957. He gradually established himself as a popular actor and acted in several popular films such as Sangram, Dr. Bezborua, Mukuta, Sandhya Raag, Kokadeuta Nati aru Hati, Siraj, Baibhav, Mitha Mitha Logonot, Jilmil Jonak and The Underworld (2018). 

Goswami also acted in at least eight Hindi movies and was a well-known stage actor.

"I am saddened to hear about the death of the evergreen actor of Assamese films, Nipon Goswami. In my childhood, I was blessed to be in the company of one of the best actors of Assam when I acted in the film Kokdeuta Nati Aru Hati. Goswami will never be forgotten," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while condoling Goswami's death. Sarma acted as a child artiste in the film Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati in 1983.

Former Assam CM and union cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled Goswami's death. Sonowal said Goswami's demise has created a void in the Assamese film industry and the Assamese cultural world.

Condolences poured in after the hospital announced the news of Goswami's demise.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam
Entertainment News
Sarbananda Sonowal

What's Brewing

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

 