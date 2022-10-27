Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passes away at 80

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami, who acted both in Assamese and Hindi films, passes away on Thursday morning in a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 80.

Goswami was recently hospitalised with a heart ailment and breathed his last at 9.15 am on Thursday.

Born in 1942 at Tezpur in North Assam, Goswami made his debut in the Assamese film industry as a child actor in the film Piyoli Phukan in 1957. He gradually established himself as a popular actor and acted in several popular films such as Sangram, Dr. Bezborua, Mukuta, Sandhya Raag, Kokadeuta Nati aru Hati, Siraj, Baibhav, Mitha Mitha Logonot, Jilmil Jonak and The Underworld (2018).

Goswami also acted in at least eight Hindi movies and was a well-known stage actor.

"I am saddened to hear about the death of the evergreen actor of Assamese films, Nipon Goswami. In my childhood, I was blessed to be in the company of one of the best actors of Assam when I acted in the film Kokdeuta Nati Aru Hati. Goswami will never be forgotten," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while condoling Goswami's death. Sarma acted as a child artiste in the film Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati in 1983.

Former Assam CM and union cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled Goswami's death. Sonowal said Goswami's demise has created a void in the Assamese film industry and the Assamese cultural world.

The polestar of Assamese cinema is no more. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Nipon Goswami. A star since the 1960s, Nipon da had captivated the hearts of audience and his death brings an end to a golden era. pic.twitter.com/fxjcmUrszr — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 27, 2022

Condolences poured in after the hospital announced the news of Goswami's demise.