Violence claims eight lives in West Bengal’s Birbhum

Violence claimed eight lives in West Bengal’s Birbhum district with angry villagers allegedly setting fire to houses following the alleged killing of a panchayat deputy chief in bombing on Monday evening.

Bhadu Sheik, the up-pradhan of a Trinamool-regulated panchayat was allegedly killed by miscreants on Monday evening. Following the incident, angry villagers allegedly ransacked and set houses on fire. It is being alleged that the violence was the result of an infight between two factions that represented the same political party.

Police have arrested 11 people, and a probe is on. A Trinamool delegation comprising senior party leaders is also in the region. A special investigation team has also been announced to investigate the incident.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has expressed sorrow over the deaths due to the fire, but has said that this has nothing to do with politics and has termed the same as “local rural conflict”. Kunal, however, has mentioned that a day earlier Trinamool’s up-pradhan was killed, and he was popular.

The villagers were angry, and the fire incident occurred at night. Police and the fire brigade took action, Kunal stated in his tweet, adding that the government is taking necessary actions. A three-member special investigation team will probe the incident.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has termed the incident “horrifying”. “Horrifying violence and arson orgy Rampurhat Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved,” Governor Dhankhar stated.

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the law and order situation is worsening in the state. “Law & order in a rapid freefall in WB. Tension and terror has gripped Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, after a panchayat up-prodhan (deputy chief); Bhadu Sheik was reportedly killed last evening in a bomb attack. Angry mob ransacked and set afire several houses afterwards,” Suvendu said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos: