Protests in Manipur district against forest survey

Violent protest in Manipur district against forest survey, CM cancels visit, mobile internet shut

Police sources said several persons have been detained in connection with the violence

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 28 2023, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 18:27 ist
An unruly mob on Thursday night vandalised and set on fire the venue where the CM was supposed to attend a programme. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Tension prevailed in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday even as the state government shut down the use of mobile internet and deployed additional forces following a violent protest against the state government's move to carry out a forest survey.

Unidentified miscreants on Thursday night set fire to a hall and vandalised properties where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to inaugurate a newly constructed gym and sports facility on Friday. Singh's visit was cancelled as tension prevailed in many parts of Churachandpur, situated about 65 km South West of the state capital Imphal. 

Police fired tear gas shells on protesters who tried to block a road on Friday afternoon despite a prohibition of gathering imposed by the district administration under Section 144 of the CrPC. 

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, an organisation representing tribals in the district called "non-cooperation" with all government functions and imposed a "total shutdown" between 8am and 4pm on Friday in protest against the BJP government's survey. The organisation also protested against eviction of a church as part of the state government's drive to clear the forests and reserve land from "encroachers." The forum said they took the decision of non-cooperation as the state government did not relent despite several appeals and memoranda. 

Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Friday that stern action has been initiated against those violating law. Police sources said several persons have been detained in connection with the violence. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
N Biren Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

 