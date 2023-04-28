Violent protest in Manipur district against forest survey, CM cancels visit, mobile internet shut

Tension prevailed in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday even as the state government shut down the use of mobile internet and deployed additional forces following a violent protest against the state government's move to carry out a forest survey.

Unidentified miscreants on Thursday night set fire to a hall and vandalised properties where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to inaugurate a newly constructed gym and sports facility on Friday. Singh's visit was cancelled as tension prevailed in many parts of Churachandpur, situated about 65 km South West of the state capital Imphal.

Police fired tear gas shells on protesters who tried to block a road on Friday afternoon despite a prohibition of gathering imposed by the district administration under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, an organisation representing tribals in the district called "non-cooperation" with all government functions and imposed a "total shutdown" between 8am and 4pm on Friday in protest against the BJP government's survey. The organisation also protested against eviction of a church as part of the state government's drive to clear the forests and reserve land from "encroachers." The forum said they took the decision of non-cooperation as the state government did not relent despite several appeals and memoranda.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Friday that stern action has been initiated against those violating law. Police sources said several persons have been detained in connection with the violence.