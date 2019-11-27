War of words between WB Governor and Chief Minister

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, accusing her of not greeting him during the Constitution Day program at the State Assembly on Tuesday. The development comes a day after the sour relationship between the two became evident as they did not greet each other at the State Assembly even as both came face to face twice.

Dhankhar tweeted that he would never compromise on extending courtesy let along the Chief Minister but her behavior with him on Tuesday was not as it should have been.

“I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon’ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly, she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. Was stumped. All including Amit Mitra, Partho (Chatterjee), Abdul Mannan greeted by me as all MLAs,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Referring to his speech at the State Assembly, the Governor took a dig at Banerjee over her opposition to the abrogation of Article 370. He said that those opposing the decision require introspection.

“This Constitution Day was indeed special and unique due to welcome historical step of the Parliament at the visionary initiative of Prime Minister as regards an end to the aberration of Article 370. I beseech all who have a problem with it to reflect within. For us Nation First,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Dhankhar’s comment drew a strong response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Minister of State (Health) Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the Governor was himself creating such an awkward situation in relation to the state government.

Earlier in the day former TMC MP and Rail Minister Dinesh Trivedi tweeted that if Governors of Independent India started behaving like British Viceroys it would create a constitutional crisis.

“In Independent India if Governors start behaving like Viceroys of The British Raj then there is a serious constitutional crisis !!! ,” tweeted Trivedi.