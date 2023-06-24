Watch: Another under-construction bridge in Bihar caves in

An under-construction bridge in Bihar collapsed Saturday. Built over the Mechi river and connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar, the bridge caved in near NH-327E.

VIDEO | Under-construction bridge on Mechi river, connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar, caves in near NH-327E. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/eaDnRhFvNK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2023

Earlier this month, there was another bridge collapse in Bihar, this time, one built over the river Ganga and connecting Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts. CM Nitish Kumar had ordered a probe into the matter after which the Bihar government had hit the construction company with a show cause notice.

