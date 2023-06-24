Another under-construction bridge in Bihar caves in

Watch: Another under-construction bridge in Bihar caves in

The bridge is supposed to connect Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 14:16 ist
View of the Bihar bridge that caved in. Credit: PTI Photo

An under-construction bridge in Bihar collapsed Saturday. Built over the Mechi river and connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar, the bridge caved in near NH-327E.

Earlier this month, there was another bridge collapse in Bihar, this time, one built over the river Ganga and connecting Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts. CM Nitish Kumar had ordered a probe into the matter after which the Bihar government had hit the construction company with a show cause notice.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

Ethical issues

Ethical issues

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Six months without a smartphone and counting

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

 