WB GUV questions Mamata's silence over JU violence

Taking a veiled dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stand on the attack on JNU students, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday questioned the “silence” of those “in authority” who condemned the violence at JNU but said nothing about the ruckus at Jadavpur University(JU). The Governor’s comment comes a day after Banerjee described the attack on JNU students as a “fascist surgical strike”.

Although he described the violence in educational institutions as “worrisome” Dhankhar in a series of tweets said that the silence of those in authority about the commotion at Jadavpur University was “painfully worrisome”.

“Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor was alluding towards the incident in December last year when he was prevented from entering the campus to preside over the annual convocation of Jadavpur University by the members of an association of non-teaching staff known for their proximity to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Dhankhar in another tweet accused the state and University authorities of inaction and asked for the reason behind their “selective approach” to violence. Without directly mentioning them Dhankhar asked the TMC government to focus on the “fire at home.”

“The position of Chancellor was compromised by omission and inaction of State and University authorities. Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on JU campus ! Fire at home ought to be first priority. Am sure there will be soul searching,” tweeted Dhankhar.

His comment drew a sharp reaction from the TMC leadership. Speaking to reporters later in the day TMC secretary-general and state’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that if the Governor continues to make such comments it would be difficult to maintain cordial relation with him.