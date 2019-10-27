WB guv reaches Mamata's residence to attend Kali puja

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 27 2019, 19:14pm ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2019, 19:48pm ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar during inauguration of a community Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Trinamool Congress government and Raj Bhawan, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar along with his wife arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend Kali Puja.

Banerjee herself greeted Dhankhar and his wife and took them inside her residence. The chief minister and the governor were seen talking to each other cordially.

She had invited him and First Lady Sudesh Dhankhar to her south Kolkata residence on the occasion on Kali puja, after the governor had expressed his desire to be at her residence on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj'.

Later, Banerjee wrote to Dhankhar inviting him to attend the 40-year-old Kali Puja at her residence.

Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, had been at loggerheads with the state government over several issues -- ranging from his seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to security upgrade -- since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was being "heckled" by a section of students.

