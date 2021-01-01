We will democratically create a situation in Bengal so BJP achieves 100% success: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that by January 30, BJP would democratically create such a situation in West Bengal that it would reach a position of “100% success” in the state.

Without mentioning any party, he indicated that further defections would take place in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He also said programs for induction of leaders from other parties into the BJP would be held on a regular basis.

“More such joining will take place every day. By January 30, we will democratically and through political battle create such a situation so that BJP will reach a position of 100% success here. Then TMC will not find people to go door to door to show dummy electronic voting machines (EVM) ahead of elections,” said Adhikari.

He was addressing a party rally at Contai in East Medinipur district where his brother, former chairman of the board of administrators Soumendu Adhikari and 14 former TMC councillors joined BJP along with nearly 5,000 other TMC workers.

Warning his detractors in the TMC, Adhikari said that some people were tearing his posters and banners and trying to disrupt peace.

“We can give a fitting reply to them but I urged our party workers to exercise restraint,” said Adhikari.

He alleged that the TMC government was afraid of holding municipal elections and was depriving the people in the districts, especially those in North Bengal from developmental projects.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari said that the TMC would “soon disintegrate”. The development comes days after Soumendu was removed by the TMC from the post of the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said “we were sure that Soumendu will join the BJP and that’s exactly what he did. At least he was not able to join the BJP as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality.”