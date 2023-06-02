Abhishek Banerjee walks 20km in padayatra to Nandigram

West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee walks 20km in padayatra to Nandigram

Nandigram had witnessed bloodshed during the Left regime, when locals had protested and resisted against forced land acquisition for a proposed project

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Jun 02 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 15:03 ist
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

A month after undertaking the 60-day long public outreach programme, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee walked 20 km on Thursday to reach Nandigram in southern West Bengal. 

Nandigram had witnessed bloodshed during the Left regime, when locals had protested and resisted against forced land acquisition for a proposed project. 

Also Read: CBI, ED can't deter me from public service: Abhishek Banerjee

The region is considered a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s MLA from Nandigram, and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. Banerjee’s visit is politically significant for the party, that’s on an intense campaign with the rural polls awaited.

Banerjee walked from Chandipur to Nandigram, interacting with supporters on the way during the five-hour journey, covering 27 gram panchayats in the Purba Medinipur district.

“I believe this padayatra, from Chandipur to Nandigram, has shown the future of Bengal’s politics. The political party, which banks on religious divisiveness, will be shown their place by the peaceful land of Nandigram,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP is going to lose the five states, where the elections are to take place in future. He added that the general elections will see the BJP – Trinamool’s political opponent in the state – losing power at the Centre too. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Abhishek Banerjee
TMC 
Suvendu Adhikari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 