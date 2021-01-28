West Bengal Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

The West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre and demanded that they be withdrawn immediately.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee.

While speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre should either withdraw the new laws or step down.

The CPI(M) and the Congress supported the resolution but demanded that the state government withdraw similar laws it had passed a few years back.

Tigga, along with his party MLAs, subsequently walked out shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"We oppose the anti-farmer laws. We demand their immediate withdrawal. Either the Centre should withdraw the laws or step down," the chief minister said.

Banerjee said the Union government, which has in the past, waived corporate loans, should also extend the same benefit to farmers.

She also claimed the Delhi police "mishandled" the tractor parade by farmers which resulted in the situation going out of hand on the Republic Day.

"Delhi police is to be blamed for that. What was the Delhi police doing? It was a complete intelligence failure. We will not tolerate farmers being branded as traitors. They are the assets of this nation," she said.