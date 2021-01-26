West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh mistakenly hoists national flag upside down

WB BJP chief mistakenly hoists tricolour upside down

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 26 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 18:20 ist
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday hoisted a national flag that was placed upside down at a program in Birbhum district on the occasion of Republic Day leaving the party red faced. Credit: PTI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday hoisted a national flag that was placed upside down at a program in Birbhum district on the occasion of Republic Day leaving the party red faced. The incident took place at a BJP office in the Rampurhat area of the district.

While hoisting the national flag the state BJP president noticed that it was placed upside down. He, along with other party workers, hurriedly placed it properly.

Terming the incident “disturbing,” Ghosh said that he did not notice that the flag was placed upside down before hoisting it.

“It struck me as soon as I hoisted the flag. I categorically told party workers who organised the event that such mistake must never happen again,” said Ghosh.

He also said that BJP workers had no intention of “insulting” the national flag and it was an unintentional mistake.

“They made a mistake and rectified it. Our workers never had any intention of insulting the national flag,” said Ghosh.

A video of the incident, which had been doing the rounds on social media, showed that following the incident Ghosh asked all BJP workers at the event to sing the national anthem with him.

