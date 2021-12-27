West Bengal BJP MLAs quit official WhatsApp group to protest organisational churn

A section of state legislative assembly members representing the BJP in West Bengal have registered their resentment against state unit’s organisational appointments within the party by quitting the official WhatsApp group meant for party MLAs.

Besides five MLAs representing voters mostly from Matua community, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP’s one of the two MLAs representing Gorkha community in the hills of West Bengal, also left the official WhatsApp group last Saturday, Deccan Herald has learnt.

“I don’t know why they (MLAs representing the Matua community) left the group. I have left the group, not the party. If you aren’t listened to, what’s the point of being in the group,” Sharma told DH. Sharma said that he has written a letter to the state president and will not disclose the letter as he is awaiting a response. “Bengal main political khaata kholne waale gorkha hain. (It’s Gorkhas who brought in first seats in Bengal for the BJP). But the state list has no representation of the Gorkhas".

When contacted about Sharma leaving the group, Raju Bista, party MP from Darjeeling didn’t comment. The BJP, however, doesn’t see the development as being projected outside the party, as a fresh strain.

Party spokesperson Jayprakash Majumdar told DH that leaving a WhatsApp group is an internal way of showing resentment, and it’s not about leaving the party.

"BJP is a huge party, and there is an internal mechanism to address such issues. When there is a reshuffle there may be waves. There is an internal process of talking and understanding and resolving the issue,” said Majumdar.

“While a new committee looks into capabilities and requirements for strengthening the organisation, we also understand the sensitivity of their (MLAs) belonging to a particular group. Our president has constituted (committees) and concerns will be addressed,” he added.

