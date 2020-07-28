West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends two days per week complete lockdown till August 31

West Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday said that complete lockdown will be imposed in the state two days a week till August 21. Addressing media persons at the state secretariat she clarified that the strict lockdown already imposed in containment zones across the state will continue as before.

“We have decided to extend strict lockdown in containment zones in the state till August 31. There will also be complete lockdown across the state two days a week till August 31. The steps are being taken to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 in the state,” said Banerjee.

According to the order iissued by the state government the lockdown will be in force on July 29, and August 2,5,8,9,16,17,23,24,31.

The Chief Minister said that since the state government have increased the number of tests more cases are being detected. She said that at present16000 to 17000 tests are being conducted in the state per day .

“We are increasing the number of tests in the state and hence more cases are being detected. At present we are conducting about 16000 to 17000 tests per day so about 2000 cases are being detected per day,” said Mamata.

She also said that soon antigen tests will also be conducted in Bengal. According to the order issued during the day the state government is aiming to conduct 25,000 tests per by August 15. It also stated that the government seeks to conduct more than 2 lakh antigen tests by August 15.

“Bengal shares border with eight North-Eastern states and has three international borders. So Bengal is a sensitive state and several people from outside the state also get treatment here. They are not from Bengal but we cannot refuse to provide treatment to anyone,” said Mamata.

She also said that eight teams headed by eight senior IAS officers has been set up to contain the spread of infection in eight districts with high number of Covid-19 cases.