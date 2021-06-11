West Bengal gangsters shootout: Flat was rented in someone else's name

A day after West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) shot dead two dreaded gangsters from Punjab in a residential complex at New Town on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, police have come to know that the flat where the two were staying was rented in the name of “Sumit Kumar”.

Police sources said that investigators are trying to know whether the flat was rented by using a fake name. They further revealed that the two gangsters Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Kharar got to know about the flat through a website and rented it through two brokers.

Also read — Two gangsters from Punjab killed in encounter with Bengal Police STF

According to police sources, the owner of the flat has also been identified. “He is a resident of the CIT Road area of Kolkata. We have summoned the owner of the flat and are trying to know whether he knew the two accused before they rented the flat,” a senior officer said.

The investigators are planning to interrogate Sumit Kumar and the owner.

Meanwhile, a large police contingent has been deployed in the residential complex, and entry and exit into the place have been restricted. Forensic experts also visited the flat and collected samples for further investigation.