West Bengal government issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced fresh restrictions including suspension of local train services for 14 days from Thursday. The announcement was made within hours after she took oath as the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat following a meeting with top state government officials, the Chief Minister said that along with the suspension of local train services, Metro Rail and State Transport services will be reduced by 50 per cent.

She announced that banks will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm, while state government offices will function with 50 per cent of the workforce. The Chief Minister said that private firms will be encouraged by her government to opt for work from home.

“From May 7, flight passengers will be allowed in the state only if they have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours before boarding,” said Mamata. She also said that the same has to be produced by passengers entering the state via long distance trains and inter-state buses.

She said that all shopping malls, swimming pools, bars, restaurants, sports complexes, gyms, spas in the state will remain closed till further order. Mamata said that all kinds of public gathering will be prohibited.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 18,102 Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths in last 24 hours.