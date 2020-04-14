West Bengal guv urges Mamata to follow Constitution

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar urges Mamata Banerjee to follow Constitution

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 14 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 12:47 ist

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday paid homepage to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to reflect and follow the Constitution".

Taking a jibe at the TMC government in the state, he said, "Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti-democratic."

"Homage on the birth anniversary of Father of our Constitution - a crusader for social justice - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Urge @MamataOfficial to reflect and follow constitution. Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti-democratic," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor said the stand-off between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan violates the Constitution.

"Democracy in peril, constitution violated," he added.

Dhankhar, in a tweet, had on Monday urged Banerjee to end the stand-off with the Raj Bhavan.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking up office in July last year. 

