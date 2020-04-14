West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar urges Mamata Banerjee to follow Constitution

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday paid homepage to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to reflect and follow the Constitution".
Taking a jibe at the TMC government in the state, he said, "Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti-democratic."
"Homage on the birth anniversary of Father of our Constitution - a crusader for social justice - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Urge @MamataOfficial to reflect and follow constitution. Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti-democratic," Dhankhar tweeted.
The governor said the stand-off between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan violates the Constitution.
"Democracy in peril, constitution violated," he added.
Dhankhar, in a tweet, had on Monday urged Banerjee to end the stand-off with the Raj Bhavan.
Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking up office in July last year.
A corporate merger cost America ventilators
Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR
Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur
COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs
Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase
'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19
COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?
Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus