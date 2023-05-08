West Bengal govt evacuates 18 students from Imphal

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • May 08 2023, 18:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 18:46 ist
Students evacuated from Imphal. Credit: Twitter/@MamataOfficial

The West Bengal government has evacuated 18 students of the state from Imphal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, stated that the evacuation took place after receiving distress calls at the Nabanna (state secretariat) control room. 

In a tweet, Banerjee stated that the said students studying at the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, have been “specially evacuated by us at GoWB cost”.

“They have been flown into Kolkata by (the) specially arranged flight which landed at 10:15 am today (8th May). The students are pursuing BSc/ MSc/ PhD. Our officers received them at Kolkata airport special desk and arranged their further onward journey from Kolkata to their residences,” Banerjee mentioned in her tweet.

The state government’s efforts are on to evacuate others from the state too, who are stranded in Manipur. “All-out solidarity to anyone of us in distress anywhere,” she added.

