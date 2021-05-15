West Bengal man braves virus to supply oxygen for free to Covid-19 patients

At a time when critical Covid-19 patients are struggling for every breath without oxygen support, a middle-aged man from West Bengal’s East Bardhaman district is giving them a new lease of life by supplying medical oxygen for free.

Amit Chakraborty, a resident of the Chittaranjan town of the district, earns his living by setting up oxygen plants at government and private hospitals. But he has not kept his resources and technical knowledge confined to his profession. Ever since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, Chakraborty, braving the virus, has been running around the district to supply oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients.

Whether it's dawn or dusk, he is just a phone call away. His two mobile phones are kept on all the time and he frequently gets desperate calls for help from family members of Covid-19 patients.

A couple of days ago Chakraborty’s phone started ringing at around 3 am. It was from Ashit Das, a resident of Chittaranjan Town. One of his relatives suffering from Covid-19 was suddenly experiencing an acute breathing problem and was in desperate need of oxygen. But his frantic calls to hospitals and medical shops turned out to be futile, and Chakraborty was his only hope.

Das was not disappointed. Within minutes after the call, Chakraborty loaded his oxygen cylinders on his vehicles and rushed towards Das’ residence. Soon he reached the oxygen cylinder and mask, saving the patient’ life.

Chakraborty’s activity is not just limited to his town and the district. He has come to the aid of patients even in neighbouring Jharkhand, which is close to Chittaranjan.

Recently a resident of the Mihijam town of Jharkhand called Chakraborty pleading for an oxygen cylinder for his relative. Much to his relief, Chakraborty not only provided him with an oxygen cylinder but also required medicines.

“I get at least 15 calls every day seeking oxygen. I have six oxygen cylinders which I periodically refill and use to help people. I bear the expenditure myself. This is the least I can do in such times of crisis,” said Chakraborty.