West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee hospitalised hours after ED arrest

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam, was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the agency said.

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general, an official of the hospital said.

"He is stable at the moment. Various tests have been conducted and a team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," he said.