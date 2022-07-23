Partha Chatterjee hospitalised hours after ED arrest

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee hospitalised hours after ED arrest

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 23 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 22:11 ist
ED officials officials bring Partha Chatterjee for medical checkup at Joka ESI Hospital, Kolkata, July 23, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam, was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the agency said.

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

Also Read | Partha Chatterjee: From trusted lieutenant of Mamata to 'scam-tainted' minister

Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general, an official of the hospital said.

"He is stable at the moment. Various tests have been conducted and a team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Partha Chatterjee
West Bengal
Enforcement Directorate
TMC
Trinamool Congress
India News

What's Brewing

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

Does soccer still need the header?

Does soccer still need the header?

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

 