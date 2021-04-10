West Bengal Polls: 4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF, alleges TMC

4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF, alleges TMC

Election Commission sources said that an action taken report has been sought in this regard

Soumya Das
  • Apr 10 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 11:51 ist
A total of five persons have been allegedly shot dead in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Credit: AFP Photo

Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the central forces at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. One of the family members of the deceased alleged that the central forces suddenly opened fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the deceased were their supporters.  

“Eight people were injured when the Central Forces opened fire. Four of them died and the rest sustained injuries,” he said. The incident took place near a polling booth in Sitalkuchi.

Election Commission sources said that an action taken report has been sought in this regard.

Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old was allegedly shot dead while he was standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi. His family members alleged that he was shot dead by TMC cadres. The deceased has been identified as Ananda Barman. Sources in the Election Commission said that two persons have been detained in relation to the case.

A total of five persons have been allegedly shot dead in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

