West Bengal records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Friday with 542 cases in 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 16,190, out of which 5,039 are active.

The death toll in the state reached 616 with 10 deaths in last 24 hours. According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and family welfare 74.35 per cent of the deaths were caused by comorbidities.

However, the discharge rate in Bengal continued to be on an upward trajectory, currently standing at 65.07 per cent. So far 10,135 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in Bengal.

Kolkata continued to have the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active cases in the state. Currently, there are 1893 active cases in the state capital and 354 Covid-19 patients have died.

North 24 Paraganas district came up to the second spot with 831 cases and 93 deaths. The third spot is occupied by Howrah district with 618 cases and 89 deaths.