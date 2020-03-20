West Bengal reports second case of coronavirus

A man with recent travel history to UK has tested positive for new coronavirus in Kolkata. This is the second confirmed case in West Bengal.

According to an ABP report, the man came from London on March 13 and has been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital, after having cough, fever. According to the state's Health Department, his family has also been kept under observation.

The current count in India, according to DH's tally is 198, including this case.

(with inputs from PTI)