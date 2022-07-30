West Bengal SSC scam: 10 key points

Amid a lot of revelations in the multi-crore school jobs scam in West Bengal, the TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee.

Here are 10 key points surrounding the arrests, raids and political row:

1. CBI sleuths on July 15 conducted raids at the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) as part of their probe into the alleged illegal appointments in state-sponsored and aided schools.

2. Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, probing the WBBSE scam, took West Bengal Commerce & Industries Minister and the Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for medical examination on July 25 morning.

3. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to immediately sack" minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by ED.

4. Days after her colleague Chatterjee was arrested by ED in connection with a school recruitment scam, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 27 slammed the media for launching a "malicious campaign" against her party.

5. ED has also quizzed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with a school recruitment scam.

6. ED recovered Rs 27.9 crore in cash, besides a huge amount of gold jewellery from an apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested Chatterjee, officials said on 28 July morning.

7. The West Bengal government on July 28 removed Partha Chatterjee from the ministry with immediate effect.

8. A day after he was stripped of all posts in the TMC and relieved of ministerial duties, following his arrest in connection with a school recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched against him.

9. Chatterjee’s close aide, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city. Mukherjee, who was taken to the ESI hospital for a check-up in a separate car, was seen breaking down on her arrival at the medical facility.

10. ED has begun the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee, where they have found at least Rs 2 crore.