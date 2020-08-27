West Bengal TMC leader turns a friend in need for people in containment zones

Politicians often claim to stand by the people in times of crisis. But a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district has put the words into practice. Clad in PPE he rushes from one house to another in a containment zone to supply them with everyday essentials such as groceries and vegetables.

Abhijit De Bhawmik, a lawyer by profession and the district president of TMC’s Youth Wing in Cooch Behar, has taken it upon himself to extend a helping hand to those living in containment zones ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Every day the sight of a PPE clad Bhawmik arriving in their neighbourhood with bags full of groceries and other essentials brings a smile on the faces of residents in containment zones. Not only does he supply them with the essential commodities twice a day he also provides them with emotional support.

His work has increased since all the 20 wards of the Cooch Behar town now has several Covid-19 cases, resulting into creation of many containment zones by the district administration. Nearly 40 families in about 10 wards are now depending on Bhawmik for their daily needs.

However, to Bhawmik he is only performing his duties as a human being.

“I just want to ensure that those living in containment zones do not face any food shortage as they cannot step outside,” said Bhawmik.

Apart from providing edibles, such as rice, cooking oil, salt, tea, biscuits, Bhawmik also gives them soap and hand sanitisers given the pandemic.

Locals said despite the risk of getting infected, Bhawmik has braved the virus to stand by people in need. They also said that several families were caught off guard when their neighbourhoods were declared as containment zones as they had not stored enough food items.

“He (Bhawmik) has been a friend in need for us. Without his help me and my family would have faced a lot of difficulties,” said a resident of Cooch Behar town.