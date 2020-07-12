West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crosses 30,000-mark

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crosses 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 12 2020, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 21:17 ist

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Sunday with record 1,560 new cases reported from different parts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

With the fresh infections, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 30,013, it said.

Twenty-six patients also died, taking the death toll to 932, it added.

At present, there are 10,500 active cases in the state.

Kolkata accounted for most of the latest fatalities at 13, while neighbouring South 24 Parganas reported four.

Three people died in North 24 Parganas, two each in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur, and one each in Murshidabad and Darjeeling.

In the last 24 hours, 622 people recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

A total of 11,709 samples have been tested since Saturday. 

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

