When a Chinese woman in Bihar wept after Galwan Valley conflict

Last month, when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives after conflict with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan Valley at LAC, a Chinese daughter-in-law, Yeen Ha, residing in Bihar’s Nalanda, wept inconsolably.

Married to an Assistant Professor at Nav Nalanda Mahavihar Deemed University in Nalanda, Yeen feels whenever there is a conflict between India and China, “it’s like an altercation between my parents and my in-laws.”

“The Galwan valley conflict depressed me. I am a strong follower of Lord Buddha. I feel it was India which spread the teachings of Buddha about truth, peace and non-violence to the world, including China,” she told a vernacular daily in Nalanda.

Having completed her Masters in Business Administration from China, Yeen is presently focusing on her doctorate in Pali at Nalanda. Incidentally, her husband Arun Kumar Yadav too teaches Pali language at Nalanda.

In fact, it was Arun who went to China in 2011-12 to study Mandarin under Indo-China scholarship. During his studies, he met Yeen who was then a student of business administration. Their friendship turned into love. As Cupid struck, they decided to tie the nuptial knot in 2016. “My father in Beijing was initially reluctant, wary of her daughter staying in far off place like Bihar in India. But eventually, he relented,” says Yeen, who now has a three-year-old son ‘Maitreya’, which means: friendship.

“Both the countries promote peace and friendship. Both are strong followers of Buddha. Both are Asian giants. Chinese give immense respect to Indians and vice-versa,” she says, dwelling at length on how she has been treated with a kid-glove soon after she shifted from China to India.

“Culturally and ideologically, China is closer to India. If the two Asian giants join hands, there will be global transformation,” she avers, before signing off.