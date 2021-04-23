When a doctor in Bihar had to cremate his brother and mother on 2 successive days

Sanjeev Kumar, 55, is a doctor by profession, who runs a private nursing home in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. Despite being a senior and experienced medical practitioner, he laments he could not save his octogenarian mother and brother who died due to Covid-19 in two successive days.

And both the tragedies took place all of a sudden. Till April 14, Sanjeev’s younger brother Rajeev, a private sector employee in Ranchi, was alive and kicking. In the wee hours of April 15, he developed mild symptoms of Covid-19.

After informing his doctor brother, Rajeev got himself tested and was found to be positive. Sanjeev then dialed his doctor friends in Ranchi who eventually suggested that neither oxygen nor beds were readily available in Jharkhand’s Capital, so Rajeev should be shifted to Sanjeev’s private nursing home in Bihar for proper care.

Sanjeev rushed in his SUV to bring along his brother, mother, Rajeev’s wife, and two children. The vehicle had all the medical equipment required during a medical emergency.

Rajeev’s oxygen level had, by then, started going down in Ranchi itself. By the time, he reached Kishanganj, he was quite critical as his lungs too were found to be infected.

Admitted to the nursing home, he was recuperating well for few hours when his condition deteriorated sharply. “He was rushed to New Jalpaiguri (in West Bengal, which shares border with Bihar) and put on ventilator for two hours. Eventually, he passed away the same day,” a family source told Deccan Herald.

In the meantime, Rajeev’s mother and wife, along with children, both teenagers, were tested. Rajeev’s mother and wife were also found to be Covid-19 positive and kept in the hospital ward.

Initially, the mother was not informed about Rajeev’s death. But later when she came to know about the untimely death of her son (with whom she stayed in Ranchi), she could not bear the shock. She died in no time.

Dr Sanjeev, controlling his emotions, had to cremate his brother and mother on two successive days. Rajeev’s wife is still in the nursing home, while the speechless children do not know how their world crashed and how will they cope up.