When Assam gives you lemons... send them to UK

The famous lemons from Assam's Baksa district will soon hit the UK market, as the first consignment left Guwahati for London on Friday.

This is part of the export agreement between Assam and the UK. The district administration processed all the necessary initiatives for this export.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters the first consignment of lemons was dispatched on Friday.

He said: "About 600 kg of lemons were sent in the first consignment. Nearly 80 tonnes would be supplied over the next two months."

The consignments first reached Guwahati from Baksa district on Friday. It was despatched to Delhi from where the citrus fruit will be sent to London.