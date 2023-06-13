Why is the peace process in jeopardy in violence-hit Manipur? 

Nearly 40,000 security forces including Army personnel are deployed in Manipur where 100 people have been killed and over 50,000 others have been displaced due to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3.

As peace remained elusive and sporadic incidents of firing and house burning continued despite "combing operations" by the security forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 10 set up a 51-member Peace Committee, headed by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Just when the Committee decided to meet the stakeholders for restoration of peace as early as possible and send the displaced people back to their homes, decisions to boycott the Peace Committee by several influential groups belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities on Monday came as something which may jeopardise the peace process.

The organisations of both Kuki and the Meiteis not only blamed each other for the continuous violence but also demanded that action must be initiated against those involved in the killings first before taking up peace initiatives.

What may further vitiate the efforts for restoration of peace is the fact that organisations of both the communities conveyed to the government that youths are unwilling to surrender the snatched weapons as they fear further attacks. Nearly 4,000 weapons including AK series rifles were snatched during the Meitei-Kuki riot and nearly 3,000 have still remained traceless despite combing operations by security forces.

Demand of the Kukis:

Although the violence started following a protest by the Kukis against a move to grant ST status to the Majority Meteis, the Kuki organisations have raised a demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities in Manipur in order to restore peace. They say that peace will not prevail if the Kukis remain "subjugated" by the Meitei-led government in the state. They have also opposed the inclusion of CM N Biren Singh, a Meitei, as a member of the Peace Committee.

"To include N Biren Singh, the main perpetrator of this violence, as a member of the Peace Committee in itself is an insult to the Zomi-Kuki-Hmar and Mizo communities," said a statement issued by the Core Committee on Separate Administration Movement, a forum of Kuki civil society organisations, on Monday.

Kukis allege that Manipur police commandos helped the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, two "Metei armed groups" in the targeted killings. The charge, however, has been rejected by the government.

Action against insurgents:

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential Meitei organisation also decided to boycott the Peace Committee saying peace can not be achieved without withdrawing the Suspension of Operation Agreement (SoO) agreement with at least 25 Kuki insurgent groups. It also demanded a crackdown on "narco terrorism" and illegal migration of the Kukis from neighbouring Myanmar. The Committee on Monday rejected the appointment of its convenir Jeetendra Ningomba as one of the members of the Peace Committee.

Peace appeal:

CM Biren Singh, talking to reporters in Imphal on Monday, however, asked everyone to forget and forgive and give peace a chance. "Jo Hua So Hua....(Whatever happened is past)....Let us give peace a chance and join hands to restore normalcy," he said. Singh, however, rejected the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Hmar-Zo communities saying that the Centre assured him that territorial integrity of Manipur would remain intact.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Manipur between May 29 and June 1, also appealed to all to give peace a chance, at least for 15 days to discuss the vexed issues. But sporadic incidents of firing and house burning took place during Shah's visit and the same continued thereafter.