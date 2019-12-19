Will like to visit violence hit areas: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that wants to visit the areas which were affected by violent protests against the Citizenship(Amendment) Bill.

Dhankhar also said that he will start the visit only after informing the West Bengal government about it.

“I seek to visit the violence hit areas of West Bengal. But will do it only after informing the state government about it,” said Dhankhar.

He was speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan after being briefed by the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of West Bengal about the current condition of law and order in the state.

Questioning the protests against the Act the Governor said that agitating on the street is not the proper way to seek redress against a law of the land. He also said that reaching out to the judiciary is the correct way in this regard.

“The President of India gave his ascent and today it is law of the land. The only way to seek any redress against law of the land is not to take to street agitations or to resort to vandalism, arson or looting or show muscle power,” said Dhankhar.

He also said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was debated at length in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before it was passed.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a law of the land. This Act when it was made was deliberated at great length in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. All Parliamentarians had ample opportunity to put fourth their point of view,” said Dhankhar.