Wipro, Microsoft to launch ventures in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Wipro and Microsoft have decided launch new ventures in the state.

She also said that while Wipro will generate about 10,000 jobs through their new venture, Microsoft will launch two welfare schemes for the benefit of weavers.

Addressing the gathering at a government programme on saving greenery, Mamata also said that Wipro has requested the state government to provide 50 acre of land for its new project.

“Wipro is coming to Bengal again and they are taking about 50 acre of land. It will generate employment for 10,000 youths This will glorify our silicon valley IT hub. We have earlier provided 100 acre of land for it which has already been booked. So 100 acre of more land have been provided out of which Wipro has asked for 50 acre,” Mamata said.

She also said that software giant Microsoft has decided to launch project Sangam and re-web, a new e-commerce platform in Bengal which will benefit at least 6 lakh weavers in Bengal.

“Microsoft will also extend help to 6 lakh weavers through two welfare programmes. These projects will increase the self-sufficiency of weavers in Bengal. Microsoft will include 6 lakh weavers in their project which will increase the weavers’ income by 25%. The project will soon start from Nadia district,” she said.

As for her government’s achievement regarding preserving greenery she said that the Bengal government has planted tress in 6.75 lakh bighas of land in the last eight years.

“The forest cover in West Bengal in 2011 was 14.64% and in 2019 it has gone up to 18.98%. This will increase further in the future,” Mamata said.