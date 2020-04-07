‘Work from field’: Bengal CPI(M) asks workers

‘Work from field’: Bengal CPI(M) asks workers to help the needy

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 07 2020, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 19:46 ist

At a time when a large section of people in the country are working from home and political activities have come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak the West Bengal unit of the CPI(M) has decided to ensure that its workers “work from the field” to help the needy.

Speaking to DH a CPI(M) state committee member said that although their workers are staying at home to abide by the lockdown but are helping elderly people when they are going out to purchase essential commodities.

“Our workers are staying at home to abide by the lockdown. But when we are going outside to purchase essential commodities we are using the local party networks to deliver such commodities to the needy,” he said.

He also said that the party workers have been instructed to keep track of elderly persons in their elderly localities and deliver medicines to them.

The party workers are also collecting funds to provide food stranded labourers and the daily wage earners.

“Even leaders of other political parties especially public representatives have extended a helping hand to our efforts. There is no politics here and no party flags in this effort,” the CPI(M) leader said.

CPI(M)
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
