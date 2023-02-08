Y20 Summit will showcase young ideas: Anurag Thakur in Guwahati

The Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur on Tuesday stated that Y20 India Summit being held in Guwahati would exemplify the youth-centric efforts and showcase policy measures ideated by the youth.

He was addressing the second day of the Youth20 Inception Meeting at IIT Guwahati.

Speaking at the session, ‘Youth Dialogue with Youth Minister,'' Thakur said that the demographic dividend of India is uniquely poised to usher in an era of rapid social, economic, environmental and technological innovation and advancement.

The Secretary of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, Meeta Rajivlochan, in her welcome address stated that the key themes of G20 Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future" is very important. “The Y20 aims to develop the ability of any country to adopt constructive policy that would determine their ability to build a good future for a good, inclusive, happy and prosperous society.”

Several eminent speakers and leaders spoke in panel discussions on five different themes: Peace-building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Well-being and Sports: Agenda for Youths.

Union minister of state, Gen V K Singh (Retd), Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya, Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Assam DGP, Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS officer, Bipul Kalita, surrendered insurgent and Binal Warry, another surrendered spoke on the topic, Peace-building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War insurgent. The panel was moderated by Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The summit began on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday.