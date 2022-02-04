ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bhupinder Singh 'Honey', nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case, according to PTI.

In January, the ED had carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey over a two-year-old FIR. The raids were conducted in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab.

Punjab Police on March 7, 2018 had lodged a case against more than ten accused in illegal mining case. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR which has been accessed by IANS. The FIR was filed under several sections of the IPC. The ED found that money was being laundered by the accused involved in the case and they started probing the matter.

More to follow...

