ED detains Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and four-time Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was on Sunday detained by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

The 60-year old journalist-politician has been one of the most vocal critics of the BJP and had been facing the heat of ED since the time he played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Around a dozen ED officials and staff with a team of CRPF personnel swooped in at his Maitree bungalow at Bhandup in the central suburbs of Mumbai. He was was quizzed for over nine hours before being detained.

Raut is now being taken to the ED office at Ballard Estate.

A strong posse of police personnel have been deployed outside the residence of Raut and the ED office.

“ED guests are at the home of Sanjay Raut…he may be arrested today. This conspiracy is shameless. This is blatant muzzling of voices,” Thackeray said.

Raut's brother Sunil Raut said that he has not been arrested. "Raut saheb has not been arrested, he is being taken to the ED office....we all are going there...let's see what happens," he said.