ED files charge sheet against HM chief Syed Salahuddin

ED files charge sheet against HM chief Syed Salahuddin and others for terror funding

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2020, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before Delhi court against Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and 11 others for allegedly laundering money for financing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prosecution complaint, ED's equivalent to charge sheet, has urged the court for confiscating attached assets totalling to ₹ 1.22 crores in the case, besides other punishment under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter is likely to be taken up by the court soon.

The central probe agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

Enforcement Directorate
NIA
Delhi court
Terror funding
Pakistan

