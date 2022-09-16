ED searches 40 locations across India over Delhi liquor policy scam

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches 40 places across India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 09:38 ist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 40 locations across India in relation to the Delhi excise policy, according to media reports.

This comes a day after the BJP posted a second "sting" video claiming that liquor business owners paid over Rs 100 crore in cash to AAP and that the party used the money to fund its elections in Goa or Punjab.

More to follow...

Delhi
Excise
AAP
BJP
ED
Enforcement Directorate
India News

